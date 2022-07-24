Joan Nivens McNeill, age 92, of Clinton, SC, widow of Neal A. (Chief) McNeill, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Prisma Heath - Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
She was born December 10, 1929 in Gastonia, NC, and was a daughter of the late Joseph Monroe and the late Elizabeth Mae Guin Nivens. Joan was the secretary to the Superintendent of School District 56. She was a member and Sunday school teacher for 49 years at First Baptist Church of Clinton. Joan enjoyed her visitation ministry with those that were shut-in and homebound with Joanna James.
She is survived by her sons, Neal McNeill (Angie) of Rincon, GA, Joey McNeill (Darlene) of Bassett, VA, and Jim McNeill (Lois) of Laurens; her daughters, Dianne Power (Tim) of Myrtle Beach, and Mary Shell (Rick) of Laurens; her brothers, Curtis Nivens (Jane) of Greenville, Donald Nivens (Katherine) of Spartanburg, and David Nivens of Boiling Springs; her sister, Frances Culbertson of Oak Island, NC; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted 3 PM, Monday, July 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-3 PM at the church.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 301 South Broad Street Clinton, SC 29325 or to the Open Door Ministries, 209 E. Main Street, Clinton, SC 29325.