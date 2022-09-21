Joann Bonds Hughes, age 84, widow of Charles Hughes, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Woodbridge in Clinton, SC.
Mrs. Hughes was born August 9, 1938 in Bonds Crossroads and was a daughter of the late Joseph Huey and Ann Henderson Bonds.
She was formerly employed with Bailey Hospital, Bonds Reality and was retired from Whitten Center. She was a member of Shady Gove Presbyterian Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Laurens County Hospital.
She is survived by her sons, Charles “Chuck” Hughes (Nancy) of Powdersville, Eddy Hughes (Donna) of Clinton and Mike Hughes (Diana) of Pasadena, MD; her brother, Sid Bonds of Clinton; grandchildren, Tori Hughes, Hayli Hughes Bostic (Logan), Ryan Hughes, Jessie Hill, Bonds Hughes, JR., Christopher Hughes (Jessica), Morgan Hughes, Amber Hodski and Nathan Hughes; and eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Bonds Hughes Sr.; and her granddaughter, Lauren Hughes.
A Private Graveside Memorial service will be conducted Friday, September 23rd at the Shady Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held 2 PM Friday, September 23rd in the Woodbridge Chapel. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Presbyterian Church, 3751 Shady Grove Church Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Hughes family with arrangements.