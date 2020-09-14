JoAnn Chapman Burton, age 68, widow of Donald Wayne Burton, Sr., passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
She was born in McAdenville, NC and was a daughter of the late John Hurschel Chapman and Velma Chapman.
She is survived by her children, Ginger Shull, Shane Burton, Donald Wayne Burton, Jr., and Ryan Burton; her six grandchildren, Zeddie Shull And Chantel Shull, Sabrina Pressley And Jamie Pressley, Luke Burton And Hayley Burton, Chase Burton, Adrian Burton, Harlie Burton and five great-grandchildren Lucas Shull, Kaleb Pressley, William Dalton, Huxley Burton, and Josie Burton.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was the last surviving member of her family.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2 PM at the Bethabara Baptist Church with burial to take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church.
