Jobe Daniel (Dan) Holland Jr ,85, passed away on January 19, 2023 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Jobe Daniel Holland Sr. and Gernie Downs Holland.
Dan lived his entire life in Clinton, the early years at 610 Musgrove St. and for the past several years in Disabilities & Special Needs homes.
Dan was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. He loved his church and attended as long as he could.
Surviving cousins: P. Mark Pitts (Monnie) and Sue Rucker Pitts. Predeceased Cousins: Edward H. Pitts (Anne) and Thomas G. Pitts.
The Family would like to thank his many Disabilities & Special Needs care givers for their loving care over the years.
Graveside services will be held at Leesville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Blake Hartwell officiating.
Memorials may be directed to: Leesville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2252 Leesville Church Road, Clinton SC 29325 or First Baptist Church, PO Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325