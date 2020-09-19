Joe Ann Cleveland Norris, age 79, of 201 Pleasant View Drive, Gray Court, South Carolina, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Washington Norris, Sr. of the home; three sons, Bobby Washington (Sharon) Norris Jr. of Williamsburg, Virginia, Erskine Washington (Lisa) Norris and Timothy Washington Norris both of Gray Court, South Carolina; two Theresa Washington Norris of Stockbridge, Georgia, Brenda Lee Washington Norris of Spartanburg, South Carolina; three brothers, Reverend Alfred (Mary) Cleveland of Gray Court, South Carolina, Reverend Oscar Ray (Bree) Cleveland of Columbia, South Carolina; Reverend Willie Cleveland of Laurens, South Carolina; three sisters Minnie (Otis) Robertson of Gray Court, South Carolina, Reverend Sara (John) Latimore of Laurens, South Carolina, and Geneva Wright of Clinton, South Carolina; ten grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home of Fountain Inn is caring for the family.