Mr. Joe Ellis, age 72, of 197 Fairground Road, in Laurens, S.C. passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by one son, Quincy Johnson; one daughter Cynthia (Bennie) Brown; his mother Annie Mae Ellis; his brothers; his sisters; and grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Joe Ellis are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home and at the home of his mother Mrs. Annie Mae Ellis,26070 HWY 76, Newberry, S.C. Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.