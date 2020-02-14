Mr. Joe Gray, age 78 of 519 Hanson Circle, Laurens, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Simpsonville Rehabilitation Center.
He is survived by two sisters and one brother.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Joe Gray will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home Laurens, with the Reverend C. Lamont Jones officiating, with burial to follow in the Bethel Hall Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of a nephew, Chivalrous Shumate, 204 Lynn Avenue, in Laurens.