Joe Leon Hughes, 93, of Ware Shoals and husband of the late Juanita Taylor Hughes, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born in Donalds, he was a son of the late Maynor Carlton and Elsie Burton Hughes. Mr. Hughes attended Clemson College and was a former employee of Riegel Textiles and later retired from 3M. He also held a newspaper route and sold insurance with Nationwide Insurance Company for many years. Leon was a former member of Second Baptist Church in Laurens, and currently a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He formerly served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at both churches. He was a volunteer firefighter with Western Laurens County Fire Department and was instrumental in helping establish the fire station. In addition to volunteering as firefighter, he and his wife were volunteers with the Ware Shoals School District’s Release Program and they also partnered with Connie Maxwell Children’s Home by opening up their home to help with children and youth. He was also a past member of the Wattsville Lion’s Club and the Gideons.
He is survived by: his children, Toni Hughes Arsenault of Ware Shoals, Joel Hughes of Ware Shoals, and Sherree Hughes Wills (Mike) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Steve Arsenault (Marti), Susan Smith (Donnie), Shannon Burgoyne (Robert), Matthew Hughes (Heather), Joshua Wills (Heather), Lisa Wright (Steven), and Kelly Advani (Aman); sixteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Carol Hughes, son-in-law, Leo Arsenault, and two brothers, Fred and Ralph Hughes.
The family will receive friends at Poplar Springs Baptist Church from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the church conducted by Dr. Daniel Settle, Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Todd Horton with burial in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 124, Ware Shoals, SC 29692-0124or to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, Laurens, SC 29360.
