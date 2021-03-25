Bro. Joe Midyette, age 84, of Joanna, SC went to be with Jesus on March 20, 2021.
He was born on March 19, 1937. Bro. Joe was an anointed Minister and Pastor of the Gospel for 65 years. He dedicated his entire life to serving Jesus. He was full of love and compassion for the soul of man. He was full of faith and power and will truly be missed and never forgotten.
Survivors include his help mate Deborah Powell Midyette of Joanna, SC; daughter, Terri Hester of Fortwhite, Fl; sons, Joe Midyette, Jr. of Alexandria, VA; Larry Midyette of Yulle, Fl; Richard Midyette of Orange Park, Fl; and Daniel Midyette of Jacksonville, FL; step-daughters, Emily Hannah, and Mandy Prine; step-son, Joshua Parker, all of Joanna, SC. He also had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, along with many special friends.
A Funeral Service honoring the life of Bro. Joe will be, Friday, March 26, 2021 starting at 4PM at the Highway and Hedges Revival Center with Bro. Johnny M. Powell officiating and Bro. Rob Hughes assisting. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 25, 2021 6PM at the Revival Center, 112 S. Main St., Joanna, SC 29351.
Bro. Joe’s body will be laid to rest at the Manning Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fl.
Memorials may be made to Highway and Hedges Revival Center, 112 S. Main St., Joanna, SC 29351.