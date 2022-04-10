Mr. Joel R. Foggie, better known as Randy, age 60, of 4928 Todd Quarter Road, Waterloo, S.C. passed away on Sunday, April 10,2022 at the Hospice of Laurens County, in Clinton, S.C.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher (Crisever) Foggie; Brandon (Chelsea) Foggie; two daughters, Shada Mosley; Fandazhie Todd; three brothers. Yogi Williams, Andre Foggie; Chris Earl (Ann) Foggie; and one sister; Angie Foggie; and thirteen grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Joel R. Foggie better known as Randy will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home of his sister Angie Foggie 136 Jack Frost Drive in Waterloo, S.C.