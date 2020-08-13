Joey Neal Bodie, age 58, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was the son of the late Gary and Vera Estes Bodie. He was a former employee of B.F. Shaw, Clinton Mills, and Enoree Mills.
Mr. Bodie is survived by his wife, Lisa Pace Bodie; his son, Clay Bodie; his daughter, Miranda Bodie; his sisters, Roxane Snelgrove and Rhonda Prater; his grandchildren, Chanse Bodie, Brooke Bodie, Jase Bodie, Tinslee Bodie, Jada Grover, Joseph Grover, and Baylee Bodie; and step-daughter, Rebecca Wilkie.
He is predeceased by his brother, Chuckie Bodie.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3 PM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.