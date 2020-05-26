Mr. John A. “Bloss” Richardson, age 99, of 3057 Highway 101 North, Gray Court, SC, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Marshall Richardson and Rosa Wright Richardson and husband of the late Bonnie Richardson.
He is survived by three sons, Arthur E. Richardson of Gray Court, Mitchell Howard Richardson of Ellenwood, GA and Donnie E. Richardson of Rosamond, CA; one daughter, Margaret Y. Ham of Ellenwood, GA; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren and nineteen great, great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Waddy L. Talley officiating.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.