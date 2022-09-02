John Charles Hill, age 63, of Clinton, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at NHC of Clinton.
He was born January 15, 1959 in Spartanburg and was a son of the late Raymond Calvin and Sarah Elizabeth Perkins Hill. John earned his bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University, majoring in his favorite subject, history.
He was a member of Leesville Southern Methodist Church.
John is survived by his brother, Richard C. Hill (Lana) of Laurens; sisters, Sarah Frances Pigott (Steve) of Fairfax, VA, and Margaret Rutland (Bill) of Orangeburg; numerous nieces and nephews, Daniel Pigott, David Pigott, Adrian Pigott, Joshua Hopkins, Ben Hopkins, Mark Hopkins, and Fred Hopkins.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11 AM Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Leesville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Leesville Southern Methodist Church, C/O Katie Jacks, 1850 A B Jacks Road, Clinton, SC 29325.