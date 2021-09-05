John Charlie "J.C." Foster

Mr. John Charlie Foster, age 88, of Aiken, widower of Myrtle Murphy Foster, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Pepper Hill Nursing Center in Aiken, SC.
He was born January 7, 1933 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late John Henry Foster and Pearl Burden Foster Hubbs. He was retired from Duke Energy, was a former employee with Daniel Construction, and loved buying and selling at the Jockey Lot.
He is survived by his son, Pastor Edgar N. Foster (Andrea) of New Ellenton, SC; his grandson, Pastor. Nelson Foster (Rachel) of Varnville, SC; his great-granddaughter, Makenzie Marie Foster Butcher (Zack) of Varnville, SC; his three great-great grandchildren, Christiana, Isaiah, and Alana Butcher; and his sister Mary Francis Peden of Gray Court.
In addition to his wife and his parents he is predeceased by his granddaughter Andrea Christiana Foster and his sister, Helen Moates.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Church of God Home for Children, PO Box 309, Mauldin, SC 29662.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton