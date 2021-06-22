John Darryl Mitchell Sr. - Laurens

John Darryl Mitchell Sr., 68, of Laurens, S.C., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home.
Born in Campbellsville, KY, he was the son of the late Lynwood and Ellen Faulkner Mitchell. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., on August 19, 1973. John was owner and founder of All-Dry of the Carolinas, Inc. He served as a Ruling Elder of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. John was an Assistant Scout Master and a committee member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 339 at First Presbyterian for many years. He was Vice Chairman of the Laurens County Airport Commission for many years. He was also a Master Gardener.
John enjoyed flying his Cessna airplane, gardening, golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending long walks with his grandson. For the past year, he enjoyed being a granddad to his three grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lesley Edwards Mitchell of the home; his daughter Brooke Ellen Mitchell Lauer (Daniel) of Laurens; his two sons, John Darryl Mitchell Jr., and Bryce Mason Mitchell, both of Laurens; sisters Sheryl Goad (Kelly) of Bowling Green, KY, and Susan DeSpain (Roger) of Campbellsville, KY; and grandchildren, Elijah Brooks Lauer, Ava May Lauer, and Clara Madeleine Lauer, all of Laurens; and his canine family, Chevy and Mouse.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. A private burial will be held for immediate family members only at Westview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens Building Fund or to Boy Scout Troop 339, both at 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.