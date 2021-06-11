John David Havrilla, age 69, husband of Angie Snow Havrilla, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 22, 1951, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and was a son of the late John and Betty Mae Heffern Havrilla. Mr. Havrilla was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving his country for 14 years and served in the Vietnam war; after which John spent the majority of his life serving as a law enforcement officer with the City of Charleston, Charleston County Sheriff’s office, City of Clinton, eventually retiring from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, he returned as a Detention Deputy for the R. Eugene Johnson Detention Center. In his free time, John loved to spend time with family and outdoors, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Havrilla is survived by his daughters, Rebekah Havrilla, and Sarah Waugh; a son, Michael Sharbo and Michael’s brother Tony Sharbo and Tony’s children Rawlins, Gatlin and Ellison Grey; his brother, Rich Havrilla (Janie); brothers-in-law, Randy Hodge and Jeff Snow; his grandson, Gabriel Sharbo; father-in-law; Vic Snow; mother-in-law; Kellene Snow; three sisters-in-law; Tiffany May (Chris), Robbie Allman and Mary Frances Dewitt; brother-in-law; B. F. Snow (Judy); and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Havrilla was predeceased by his two sisters, Karen Hodge, and Donna Wadding.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021, 1PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating.
Law enforcement officers planning to attend the service will serve as honorary pallbearers and be seated as a group.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, PO 006, Clinton, SC 29325, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
