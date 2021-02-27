Mr. John Dial Jr. age 83, of 157 Winetta Street, Laurens, South Carolina passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Prisma Health Northwest Hospital in Travelers Rest, S.C.
He is survived by one son, Dedrick Dial; three daughters, Gwendolyn (Junior)Whitfield, Lupina Grant, and Kimberly Dial; five brothers; one sister; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. John Dial Jr. will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1p.m. the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Reverend Sylvester Grant officiating, burial to follow in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens, with Military Rites to follow.
The family is at the home of his sister Ms. Rosa Hudgens of 46 Watson Street Laurens. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.