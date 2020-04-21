John E Graham - Laurens

Mr. John E Graham 89, of New Jersey formerly of Laurens, South Carolina husband of the late Doris Hunter Graham, entered Eternal Rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Hackensack City Nursing Home in New Jersey.
Mr. Graham is survived by one daughter; Deirdre Graham of Fort Lee, New Jersey; two grandchildren, Hunter LeCoeur and Theodora LeCoeur of Fort Lee, New Jersey. One sister; Annette Brock of Willington, North Carolina; One sister-in-law; Sarah Hunter Sullivan of Spartanburg, South Carolina and a special cousin, Vernell Harrison of Baltimore, Maryland. A host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.