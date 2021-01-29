John Edwards Watts - Clinton

Mr. John Edward Watts of Clinton, South Carolina was born on July 1, 1931 in Cross Hill, South Carolina to the late Jim Watts and Queen Ester.
He was educated in the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina.
Mr. Watts, lovingly called "Pop," was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, South Carolina. He was formerly employed as a brick mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Watts; three sisters, Lillie Ruth Williams, Elizabeth Grant, and Julia Watts; and one brother, Jack Watts.
On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Mr. John Edward Watts departed this life at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in Laurens County, South Carolina and entered the arms of Jesus to begin his Eternal Rest at the age of eighty-nine.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories his daughter, Judy Elaine (Johnny) Hearst; four grandchildren: Jennifer Watts, Reggie Cook, Jena Cook, and Barry Cook; fourteen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; three step children: Leverva, Gail, and Roby all of Washington, DC; one brother, Willie Frank Watts; a special great niece, Tettie Shelton; one brother-in-law, A.C. Grant; one sister-in-law, Eliza Watts; and a host of nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.