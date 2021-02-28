John H. “Johnny” Montgomery, Jr. age 77, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Johnny was born April 27, 1943 in Laurens County and was the son of the late John H. Montgomery, Sr. and Bertha Sexton Montgomery.
Johnny enjoyed being outside, working on farms and on farm equipment. One of his greatest joys was riding his horses in the local parades and showing them at various horse shows. He was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church.
Surviving are his daughters, Michele Rowell (Curtis) and Beth Montgomery (Levy Conn) of Enoree; granddaughters, Amber Rowell (Allen Knight) of Clinton, Elisha Turner (Tyler) of Enoree, Kelsey Rowell of the home, and Sandra Conn of Enoree; grandsons, Eli Rowell and Isaiah Conn of Enoree; and great-grandson, Zachary Turner of Enoree.
He is also survived by his sisters, Harriett Dease (Dennis) of Fountain Inn, Judy Macolly (Paul) of Roebuck, and Mary Lou Dawson (Mickey) of Spartanburg; and brother-in-law, Perry Lanford of Gray Court. He also had numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Lanford; and his niece, Kylie Gable.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2 PM, at Highland Home Cemetery.
The family asks that Covid protocols be followed by social distancing and wearing mask if attending the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 283, Gray Court, SC 29645
