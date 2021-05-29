John Harold Pate, age 81, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Laurens County Hospice House.
He was born in Yancy County, Swiss, NC on April 8, 1940 and was a son of the late William Grover Pate and Monervia Hensley Pate.
John is survived by his wife, Brenda D. “Kitty” Pate; and his siblings, W.G. “Bill” Pate (Peggy) of Clinton, J.W. “Jackie” Pate (Deanna) of Kinards, SC, Ira Dean Pate (Roberta Smith) of Kinards, SC, Wilma Pate Penland (Clayborn) Burnsville, NC, and Wanda Pate Ledford (Reece) of Weaverville, NC.
John was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Clinton for 39 years, where he served on the Deacon Board for 16 years, Administrator to the Pastor for 2 years, Evangelism Board for 8 years. He served his country as a member of the US Navy, where he spent two of his three years in service aboard the USS Cassin Young (DD-793) World War II Destroyer.
John and Kitty loved gospel music, after marriage, John joined a group called, “The Belltons” of Bellview Baptist Church, of which Kitty was already a member. They sang together for a short time. Afterwards, John, Kitty, and Faye (Kitty’s sister) formed a Trio and was joined by Mark, Robin, and Tim Entriken, under the name “Messengers of Truth”. The group had a beautiful bus and traveled for a number of years singing and witnessing for the Lord. They were blessed to be able to record three tapes.
In 1977, John started Pate Products Co., MfG Mechanics, Hand Cleaner, and Antifreeze. In 1981, the first sample was actually made in Kitty’s kitchen and Aaron Industries was formed. The company then grew to the little garage behind their house on AB Jacks Road. They put together dry ingredients to make zinc and calcium used as food additive. The business grew and grew, and eventually became full time and moved into a manufacturing facility on Highway 72 South.
John always said that people at Aaron Industries were very important to him, as well as, their families and wanted to take care of them all. Aaron Industries was the #2 Manufacturer of Citrate Magnesia in the US. Along with many other name brand over the counter products. Aaron Industries was sold in 2013 to a New York based P.L. Developments Inc.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3 PM at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton with entombment to take place at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 403 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325.