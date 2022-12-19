John Melvin Anderson Sr. - Laurens

Mr. John Melvin Anderson Sr, age 68, of 267 Hooker Avenue, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife Mary Richardson Anderson of the home; three sons, John Melvin Anderson Jr., Curtis (Donna) Kowszik, Jonathan (Adrienne) Smith; one daughter, Crystal (Terry) Smith; one brother, Calvin Anderson; five sisters, Barbara (Richard) Meredith, Dorothy Anderson, Arlene Anderson, Audrey Centrion, Carolyn Simpson; a host of grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. John Melvin Anderson Sr. will be held 11 a.m, Tuesday, December 20,2022 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Reverend Jurell Lomax officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Memorial Park.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at their respective homes.