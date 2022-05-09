John Paul Finley Jr. - Largo, FL

John Paul Finley Jr. was born in Laurens, South Carolina and resided in Largo, 96 years old passed away peacefully at Largo Palm Garden Center after 17 years of battling Alzheimer's.
Paul was a retired Navy pilot, having been shot down behind enemy lines and survived. He was one of the three founders of the Florida Aviation Historical Society, where he served as President for ten years.
He is preceded in death by his late wife and the mother of his children, Betty Jane Ray Finley and a son William Finley. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty Finley who lovingly took care of Paul during his illness. Two sons: Marc Finley (Lynn), David Finley (Joni) Brothers: Jerry Finley, William Finley, Keith Finley, and Allen Finley. Sisters: Joyce Barton, Mary Anne Riggs, and Jane Whetstone.
Memorial Services will be held on May 9, 2022, 3:00 pm at Aldersgate Methodist Church of Largo. Welcome Home Good and Faithful Servant.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Phil Hall.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com