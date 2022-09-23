John Richard Swetenburg, Jr., 87, resident of Edinburgh Circle, husband of Catherine Anderson Swetenburg, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home.
Born October 4, 1934 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late John Richard and the late Constance Pratt Swetenburg. A 1956 graduate of Clemson University, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering and was a four year letterman as the first baseman on the baseball team.
He was Vice President of Manufacturing at Clinton Mills and was a member of the Board of Directors; having served as secretary, Vice President, and President Elect of the Southern Textile Association. He also served as Treasurer and Chairman of the Budget and Audit Committee for the Outreach Foundation of the Presbyterian Church (USA). After his retirement from Clinton Mills, he became Chairman of the Board of Directors, then acting President of the Presbyterian Home of South Carolina in 2003. He was named an honorary Alumni of Presbyterian College for all of his contributions and service and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award in 1997 by the Clemson University Alumni Association.
He was very involved and deeply rooted in his community, having worked with organizations such as the YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, the School Board, Thornwell Home for Children, and the Kiwanis Club. More important than all of his many accomplishments, he was an overwhelmingly positive influence on all that knew him. The strength and enthusiasm of his character encouraged others to become a better person.
Mr. Swetenburg was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton where he served in many leadership roles, such as Deacon, Elder, Sunday school teacher, and leader of the men’s prayer breakfast. He was instrumental in world missions and actively involved in the churches Russian Task Force that built a Christian education building for their sister church in Saltykovka, Russia.
In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Swetenburg is survived by his sons, John Richard (Rick) Swetenburg, III, wife Cindy, and Julius Anderson (Jay) Swetenburg, wife, Amy; his daughter, Ada Swetenburg Cain, and husband, Joe; ten grandchildren, Jordan Swetenburg, Christine Dodd (Michael), Elizabeth Schultz (Brad), Catherine Cain, Meredith Swetenburg, John Swetenburg (Addy), Thomas Cain (Kate), Brooke Runzo (Ethan), Mary Margaret Cain, and Steven Cain; and three great-grandchildren, Brady Schultz, Emerson Dodd, and Eloise Swetenburg.
Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, September 25th at the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton with The Rev. Dr. Duke Dixon and Chaplain Jim Caprell officiating. A private committal service for family will take place in the church cemetery.
The family will greet visitors immediately following the service at the church and will be at the home, 305 Edinburgh Circle, Clinton, SC 29325.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Home of South Carolina, 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, SC 29325; Presbyterian Church of Clinton, 410 E. Carolina Avenue, Clinton, SC 29325; or Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Swetenburg family with arrangements.