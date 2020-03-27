John Ross Seibert, 60, of 7831 Neely Ferry Road and husband of Kathy Lindley Seibert passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late John Ross Seibert, Sr. and Violet Kelly Fallen. Mr. Seibert was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Shawn Seibert (Katie) of Laurens, Derek Seibert (Allison) of Laurens, Angela Vis of WA, and Bryan Hazel (Patti) of Waterloo; and his grandchildren, Trandon, Landon, Emma, Avery, and Stephen.
A private service for the family will be held on Monday at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.