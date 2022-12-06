John Vernon Sebastian, Jr., age 74, passed away December 4, 2022 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
John was born November 25, 1948 and was the son of the late John Vernon Sebastian, Sr. and the late Elsie Mae Riddle Sebastian. He was raised in North Wilkesboro in Wilkes County, NC, he was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and received a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Humanities, and he was also US Army Veteran and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. John was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church in Clinton, SC. He was an avid reader and loved the music of Bob Dylan.
John is survived by his sister, Doris Sebastian Ingram (Roby) of Newton, NC; stepdaughter, Deania Greer Helping (David) of California; granddaughters, Megan Sebastian and Haley Sebastian, of NC; and two great-grandchildren, Atticus and Winter of NC.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, John Vernon Sebastian, III of Newton, NC and his sisters, Delores Sebastian Holbrook (Clifford) of Newton, NC, Marie Sebastian McMillian (Willie) of Bethlehem, NC.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 PM at the Davidson Street Baptist with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson St, Clinton, SC 29325.
