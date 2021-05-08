John Wayne Clemons, age 72, of Devinwood Lane, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 16, 1948 in Letcher County, Kentucky, and was a son of the late John and Bonnie Coots Clemons.
He is survived by his wife Merla Clemons; his children, Kathy Clemons-Goforth (John) of Cross Hill, Tonya Clemons-Koceja (Steve) of Taylors, Darrid Clemons of New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Devin Laske (Tyler) of Clinton, Cole Clemons, Luke Clemons, Grant Koceja all of Taylors, Blake Pittman, and Kayla Clemons; his siblings, Rufus “Bear” Clemons (Ina) of Prestonsburg, KY, James (Margaret) Clemons of Butler, KY, Ethel (Larry) Johnson of Weeksbury, KY, Alice Hall of Prestonsburg, KY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, August Wayne Clemons, his brothers Frank Clemons, Otis Clemons, Alvin Clemons, George Clemons, Mickey Clemons and a sister, Peggy Hunter.
A private family graveside will take place at Westview Memorial Park. Mr. Clemons will be at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton and may be viewed Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 9AM – 5PM.