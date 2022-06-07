John Wayne Samples, age 80, of Clinton, husband of Betty McLendon Samples passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home.
He was born October 8, 1941 in Laurens County and was a son of the late Forrest Stokley Samples and the late Nannie Lou Samples. Mr. Samples was formerly employed with Clinton Mills for 43 years; later retiring from Musgrove Mill State Park. He was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman.
Mr. Samples was a member of Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, Mr. Samples is survived by his daughter, Audrey Franks (Tim); his grandchildren, Meranda Kemper (Shawn), Wendy Samples, April Newton, Kaitlin Newton, Kristin McLendon, Savanna McLendon, Michael Franks, Brandon Franks; great-grandchildren, Leah Paige Samples, Keegan Kemper, Terri June Kemper, Hunter Sherfield, Abby Bartley, Aubree Bartley, Fudd Frazier (Tiffany), Dominic Chambers, Deion Chambers, Dylan Chambers, Beau Franks, Mackenzie Franks, and Jude Franks; his great-great granddaughter, Emberlyn Frazier; his brother, Bobby Samples (Lois); and his brother-in-law, Ben Quinn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Terry Stokley Samples; and his sister, Doris Quinn.
Funeral Services will be conducted 3 PM Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Heaton and Rev. Tony Irby officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 PM at the mausoleum chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.