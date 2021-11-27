Johnnie Author Leake, Jr. - Columbia

Mr. Johnnie Author Leake, Jr. was born February 23, 1963 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Johnny Leake, Sr. and Bessie Speaks Shands.
He was formally a residence of Laurens Country before moving to Columbia and had a love for his family. Mr. Leake previously worked in Transportation as a Truck Driver and was a member of First Church of Nazarene in Columbia, South Carolina.
Mr. Leake leaves to cherish his mother Bessie Shands; his son, Christan Leake; his two daughters, Taylor Leake and Lavashtia (Leake) Pulley; his brothers Joe (Bertha) Lyons, Jessie (Sandra) Leake, Willie (Regina) Leake, Bennie (Helen) Young Sr.; his sisters Johnnie Mae (Charles) Coleman, Betty (James) Johnson, Uzella (Thomas) Sims, Mary Burton, Patricia Briggs, Catherine Bluford, Bertha (Ralph) Suber, Mattie Pearl DeBramalotta; two grandchildren Azion Pulley, James Hill; a host of other relatives and friends.