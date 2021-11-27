Johnnie Author Leake, Jr. - Columbia

Johnnie Author Leake, Jr. 

Mr. Johnnie Author Leake, Jr. was born February 23, 1963 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Johnny Leake, Sr. and Bessie Speaks Shands. 

He was formally a residence of Laurens Country before moving to Columbia and had a love for his family.  Mr. Leake previously worked in Transportation as a Truck Driver and was a member of First Church of Nazarene in Columbia, South Carolina.  

Mr. Leake leaves to cherish his mother Bessie Shands; his son, Christan Leake; his two daughters, Taylor Leake and Lavashtia (Leake) Pulley; his brothers Joe (Bertha) Lyons, Jessie (Sandra) Leake, Willie (Regina) Leake, Bennie (Helen) Young Sr.; his sisters Johnnie Mae (Charles) Coleman, Betty (James) Johnson, Uzella (Thomas) Sims, Mary Burton, Patricia Briggs, Catherine Bluford, Bertha (Ralph) Suber, Mattie Pearl DeBramalotta; two grandchildren Azion Pulley, James Hill; a host of other relatives and friends. 