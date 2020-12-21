Johnnie Williams, Jr. - Laurens

Mr. Johnnie Williams, Jr., was born February 22, 1951 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Johnny B. Williams, Sr. and Annie Mae Cohens.
At an early age, he joined Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Laurens, South Carolina.
Johnnie, who was also affectionately known as "Chevrolet," joined the South Carolina Army National Guard in the mid nineteen seventies where he served for fourteen years. He was also employed by the City of Laurens, South Carolina for twenty-seven years until his health declined.
On Thursday, December 17, 2020, Mr. Johnnie Williams, Jr. took his journey to Eternal Glory at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of sixty-nine.
He leaves to cherish his memories a daughter, Jackie E. (Jeffrey) Williams; one grandson, Nicholous Williams; three sisters: Ida Mae Williams and Sharon (Bobby) Hill both of Laurens, SC, and Charlene Toland of Greenville, SC; two brothers: Fermango Korens and James Cohen both of Clinton, SC; one nephew, Kevin Barksdale of Laurens, SC; three great nieces all of Laurens, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.