Mr. Johnny Blackwell Jr., age 63, of 201 Westminster Avenue, Laurens, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Saint Francis Hospital Downtown, Greenville.
He is survived by three sons, Johnny (Rhonda) Blackwell, Allen Blackwell and Cory (Kameshia) Blackwell; one daughter, Christy Blackwell; one brother, Darryl Blackwell; two sisters, Joe Ann Johnson and Mary Louise Carr; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Blackwell Jr. will be held on Friday, January 17, at 12 noon at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Brother Albert Scurry officiating, with military honors.
The burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the M.J. Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery in Anderson.
The family is at the home of his son, Allen Blackwell, 201 Westminster Avenue, Laurens. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.