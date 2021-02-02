Johnny H. Goode, age 67, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Primsa Health Baptist Easley Hospital.
He was born on March 14, 1953 in Boiling Springs, NC and was the son of the late Bobby T. Goode and Mary Quita Bailey Goode. He was retired from being self-employed as a distributor for Pepperidge Farm. He loved his family and friends, as well as music and golf.
Mr. Goode is survived by his wife, Patty Satterfield Goode of the home; his son, Donald H. Goode of Concord, NC, Bailey H. Goode of Laurens, SC; his step-son Ridge Howell (Tesla) of Laurens, SC; his sister, Renee Linnens (Steve) of NC; his grandchildren, Jayla and Jordan, and his beloved dog, Enzo.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 3 PM at the Greenpond United Methodist Church with burial to take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greenpond United Methodist Church, 168 Stoddard Mill Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.
