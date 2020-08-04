Johnny “Shine” Rushton, age 73, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 2, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Spartanburg, SC.
He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late Willie Lee Rushton and Margie Clark Rushton.
Mr. Rushton was retired from Clinton Mills and was a butcher at Winn-Dixie. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post 56 and member of Calvary Baptist Church.
He was survived by his daughter, Tonya R. Anderson of Inman; his granddaughter, Rylan Ivey of Inman; a sister, Reba Davenport of Clinton; his nephews, Ken Davenport (Sheryl) of Myrtle Beach and Bryan Davenport (Ashely) of Fountain Inn; a niece, Janice Davenport of Clinton.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his nephew Alan Davenport.
Graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens conducted by Rev. Sherrill Green. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
