Jonathan Wayne Morgan, 51, of 283 Walnut Hill Farm Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Born in Clinton, he was the husband of Brantlee Peeler Morgan and the son of Reverend Hugh Wayne Morgan and Nancy Neighbors Morgan of Clinton. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and Clemson University, where he was a member of the Rowing Team, AKA, “Clemson Crew”. Jon designed the ring seal decal for Clemson University. He was the Governor of the First SC Company of Jamestown Society and was a Past President of Pickens Rotary Club. He enjoyed history, art and had a great love for his family and was a friend to everyone. Jon was employed with Diversified Medical and was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
In addition to his wife and parents, also surviving are two sons, Blake Jasper Morgan and Boone Lee Morgan, both of the home; a daughter, Mary Copeland Morgan of the home; two sisters, Mary Addison Morgan of Clinton and Elizabeth Morgan Boland (Colonel Thomas) of Bettendorf, Iowa; mother and father-in-law, Harvey and Donna Peeler of Gaffney; two brothers-in-law, Smith Peeler and Boone Peeler (Laura), both of Gaffney; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2:00PM until 3:00PM on Monday, May 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00PM at the church with Reverend Tommy Comer and Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com