Jose' Cruz Michua Maya - Joanna

Jose’ Cruz Michua Maya, age 53, of 500 Magnolia Street, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Laurens County Hospital.
He was born in Joquicingo, Mexico and was a son of the late Gilberto Michua Rico and Lucia Maya Soco.
Jose’ was a hard worker, great father and loved his family.
He is survived by his children, Lucia Michua of Santa Rosa, FL, Valeria Michua of Joqicingo, Mexico, Ediberto Perez of Santa Rosa, FL, Jose’ Cruz Michua Chimalpopoca (Cynthia) of Destin, FL, and Gabriella Michua; his brother, Benjamin Michua Maya of Gray Court; his sister, Teresa Michua Maya of Joqicingo, Mexico; step children, James Bass (Amber Turner) of Abbeville, Kristen Bass of Joanna, Jennifer Pruitt of Clinton and Felipe Gamino of Joanna; an adopted son, Nicolas Martinez Luz; and numerous grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at 3:00 PM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.