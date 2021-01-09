Joseph Berry Jones, age 47, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home.
He was born on June 4, 1973 in Clinton, SC and was the son of Brenda Tinsley Jones and the late Joseph Wiley Jones, Jr.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter Amber Martin (Jalen); his son, Noah Jones; his daughter, Sheyanne Jones; his sister, Denise Johnson (Mike), Renee Bell (Sammy), Joann King (Jerald); his grandchildren, Raphael, Harper, Karter, Aleyah.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Family will receive friends prior to the service at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum from 1 to 2 PM.
The family ask that Covid protocols to be followed wearing mask during the service.
The family will be at his home, 896 Fort Lindley Road, Laurens, SC 29360.