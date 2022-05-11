Joseph Earl Brownlee - Hickory Tavern

Joseph Earl Brownlee, age 76, of the Hickory Tavern Community, and husband of Frances Melton Brownlee, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, peacefully at his home.
He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late Willie Capers and Ena Abercrombie Brownlee.
Mr. Brownlee retired from Industrial Distribution Group and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where he was as a former deacon. He was a Mason and Past Master at Schroder Lodge in Gray Court. Joe was a loving father and grandfather who loved the Lord and enjoyed gardening and passed that love on to his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Tammy Emerson (Gene) of Matthews, NC and Brian Brownlee (Stephanie) of Laurens; his grandchildren, Lauren and Wyatt Emerson and Matthew and Rebekah Brownlee.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Carroll Brownlee.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.