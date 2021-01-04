Joseph Frederick Dixon, Jr. of West Union, SC passed away January 2, 2021, at his home.
Joe was born May 22, 1945, in Clinton, SC to Joseph Fredrick Dixon, Sr. and Olivette Nabors Dixon.
Joe is survived by brothers Bruce Dixon (Sheila) of West Union and Archie Wayne Dixon (Connie) of Summerville, SC and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Gail Wieties.
Joe loved to garden, ride his tractor, and visit with friends.
Family graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Fairview Baptist Church, Kinards, SC.
You may express condolences to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com