Joseph Kain Cox - Simpsonville

Joseph Kain Cox, age 21, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Prisma Health - Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 29, 1999 in Laurens, SC and was a son of Rosa Nina Rivera (step-father, Jason Michael Davis) and the late, Joseph Everett Cox.
Kain was an amazing person that was not a stranger to anyone, he knew how to make anyone laugh and enjoyed life itself. His pride and joy was his son that he loved dearly! He has impacted many lives in such a short time. He will always be remembered as T-Rex and the life of the party around family and friends. As he flys high, he will always be remembered but never forgotten.
In addition to his mother and stepfather he is survived by his fiancée, Brittney Burdick and his son, Joseph Kash Cox; his siblings, Tecara Leckliter (Harry Armstrong), Daphne Davis, Allie Davis, Abagail Avery, Breanna Cox, Logan Cox; his niece, Lilabeth Woods; his uncles, Freddie Rivera, Joey Rivera, Allen Eubanks, Jamie Cox, Jake Cox; his aunts, Belinda Rivera, Stacy Solano; maternal grandparents, Juanita Rivera, Becky Davis (Mike Sigmon) and great-grandmother, Sylvene Hall.
In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joseph Eugene Cox and Leilani Cox, and maternal grandfather, Jose Rivera and great-grandfather, Roy Hall.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 12 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.