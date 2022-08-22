Joseph Keith "Papa Joe" Craig, Sr. - Laurens

Joseph Keith “Papa Joe” Craig, Sr., age 81, of Laurens, went to be with his Lord and Savior after a brief illness on August 21, 2022. He was the husband of the late Texanna Mae Griffin Craig.
Born in Wattsville, he was the son of the late George Arthur and Elizabeth Owens Craig. Papa Joe was a veteran of the US Army National Guard, was an avid fisherman, loved camping, and was a fan of the Lady Gamecock Basketball Team. He retired from 3M and was of the Baptist faith. Papa Joe loved his friends and family dearly, especially his grandkids, and wanted everyone to know just how much he loved them!
He is survived by sons, Joseph Keith Craig, Jr. of Gaffney and Leo Hayes (April) of Liberty; grandchildren, Chris, Kelsey and Ansley Hayes, Konner Johnson, Tracey Turner Davis, and B.J. Turner; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Craig (Julia) of Laurens; numerous nieces and nephews; and special niece and nephew, Joyce and Ronnie Howard.
In addition to his wife and parents, Papa Joe was predeceased by a daughter, Kathy Jo Turner; siblings, Betty Ruth Craig, Robert Craig and Debbie Greene.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Dr. Nick McClellan. Burial will be at the Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chief Phil Black, Vineyards Fire Department, Chief Matthew Littleton, Easley Fire Department, Assistant Chief Brad Owens, Easley Fire Department, Captain Mike Staton, Vineyards Fire Department, Lieutenant Jimmy Wyatt, Vineyards Fire Department, and Firefighter Stan Albertson, Vineyards Fire Department.
The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the funeral service at The Kennedy Mortuary.
The family will be at the home of Leo and April Hayes, 8412 Moorefield Memory Hwy, Liberty, SC 29657.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Masonic Lodge #235, PO Box 26, Liberty, SC 29657.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.