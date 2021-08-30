Mr. Joseph P. Wright, better known as "Ball Lee", age 56, of 114 Gray Barn Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Lauren Atkins Wright of the home; three daughter, Keanna Holland, Tia Thomas, and Lala Thomas; two sons, Marcus Holland and Elquavis Holland; two grandchildren; his mother Ms. Jessie Mae Wright; two brothers, Curtis B. Wright and John W. Wright and two sisters, Tammy (Alvin) Johnson and Shirley D. Wright.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Joseph P. Wright are incomplete and will be announced by Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens. The family is at the home.