Joseph Ray "Joey" Powers, age 57, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in Clinton.
He was born September 21, 1963 in Spartanburg and was a son of Leland and Joann Bridges Powers of Spartanburg. He was formerly employed in the construction industry as a welder and a pipefitter.
He is survived by his daughters, Tori Owens (Michael) and Haley Turner (Tim); grandson, Caden Turner; two step-children; brother, Leland Powers, Jr.; sisters, Stephanie Powers, Lynn Phillips, and Janette Anderson.
A private family memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Rescue Mission, 575 W. Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601.