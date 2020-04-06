Joseph Wayne Kinard passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, April 6, 2020, after a hard fought battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Wayne was born in Prosperity, SC, the son of the late Herman J. Kinard and Annie Isabell Metts Kinard. He was a graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Wayne retired from GTE in Laurens after 31 ½ years and then owned his own business, Tel Help, Inc. He was an integral part of VFW Post 3354 as Post Commander for 22 years. Mr. Kinard was an avid Clemson Tigers fan who traveled to all home, away, and bowl games for many many years. Wayne was known as “Papa Wayne” by all his grandchildren and their friends.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Martha Fullbright Kinard; daughter, Amy Satterwhite (Jamie) of Hickory Tavern; son, Keith Taylor (Glenda) of Laurens; granddaughters, Kristin Keaten (Trent) of Granite Falls, NC, Leanne Ladd (Richard) of Laurens; grandson, Owen Satterwhite of Hickory Tavern; great-granddaughters, Bella Bates of Melbourne, FL, Syndi “Jo” Woodward and Alayna Keaten of Granite Falls, NC, and Lydia Ladd of Laurens; brother, Ronnie Kinard (Jewel) of Prosperity, SC; sisters, Dorothy Nell Fulmer of Prosperity, SC, and Hazel Wicker of Newberry, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his brothers, Larry Kinard, and Herman C. Kinard; and his sister, Florence Householder.
Private graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. James Shealy.
The family will be at the home.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Laurens County and his doctors and staff at GHS Cancer Center for the care and love he was shown during his hard fought battle with leukemia.
Memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
