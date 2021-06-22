Josephine Cleveland Harris - Gray Court

Mrs. Josephine Cleveland Harris, age 71, of 45 Willis Court, Gray Court, S.C. passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home. She is survived by her husband, Julius “Jay Jay” Harris Jr. of the home; one daughter; two granddaughters; two brothers and one sister.
Funeral services for Mrs. Josephine Cleveland Harris will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the 1p.m. at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens, with Dr. Jefferson McDowell officiating, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home of her daughter Tammy and Buddie Shaw 108 Lexus Drive Gray Court.