Joshua Ryan Nichols 39, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Newberry, SC and was the son of Danny Wayne and Cheryl Boward Nichols.
Josh was a National Go-Cart Champion and also a State Champion several times. He was an avid NASCAR Fan but loved Alabama Football even more. He was a graduate of Whitmire High School and attended the North Carolina Motorsports School. Josh liked spending his time at a pond fishing. He will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother and friend.
He is survived by his sons, Colton Ryan and Cash Douglas Nichols;
his brother, Jeremy Wayne Nichols (Jennifer); a nephew, Mason Conner Nichols; a niece, Emma Belle Nichols; his Godparents, David and Susan Hunnicutt; a cousin, Shannon Marie Myers; best friend, Darrell Vicars of the home, also friends of the home, Dusty Blackwell and Trent Blackwell; his beloved pet “Rock” ; and former spouse, Katie Eargle Nichols.
Josh was predeceased by his grandparents, Milford A. and Lola Bell Nichols and
Robert W. and Charlotte M. Boward.
A private family service and burial will be held.
A memorial go-kart race will be planned at a later date so his many friends and family can celebrate Josh's life and his love of the sport.
In lieu of flowers, a trust account will be set up for Josh’s boys Colton and Cash.
Donations may be sent to First Citizens Bank, c/o of Danny Nichols, P.O. Box 337, Whitmire, S.C. 29178.
