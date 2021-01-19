Joshua Zachary Binns, age 42, of Lancaster, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of Jimmy Darrell and Judy Culbertson Binns. Joshua was employed with Duracell Battery Factory.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: a sister, Andrea Jolene Small (Chris Parker) of Lancaster; nieces, Hailey Parker and Ansley Small both of Lancaster; a maternal grandmother, Mary Smith of Laurens; and a lifelong friend, Brian Garris of Lancaster.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Eastside Baptist Church conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Counseling Service of one’s choice.
