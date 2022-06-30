Journi Reece Wesley, infant daughter of Joshua Chadwell Wesley and Stephanie Danielle Womble, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at PRISMA Laurens County Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by: her siblings, Ryder Rowland, Jazz Wesley, Landon Wesley and Kimora Wesley; maternal grandparents, Debra Sherfield and Johnny Womble both of Clinton; maternal great-grandmother, Midge “BB” Womble of Clinton; paternal grandmother, Sarah Davis of Clinton; aunts, Jo “Aunt Jo” Allison (Uncle Bare), Kirstie “Aunt KK” Walker, Allisah “Aunt Toot” Williamson all of Clinton; cousins, Maddex Allison and Cason Allison, both of Clinton.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.
Graveside services will follow at 4:00 PM at Rosemont Cemetery conducted by Rev. Scott Wiggins.
The family will be at 204 Caldwell Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
