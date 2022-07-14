Joyce Ann Owens Hipp - Laurens

Joyce Ann Owens Hipp, age 78, formerly of Lakeview Drive, and widow of Charles Melvin Hipp, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Wilmont “Bill” and Lunie Hughes Owens. A homemaker, Joyce was a member of Second Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her children, Charlene Bricker (Chester) of Fountain Inn, Gwendolyn Hipp of Whitmire, and Lisa Douglas (Allen) of Cross Keys; brother, Jerry Owens of Gray Court; sister, Helen Crocker of Barksdale; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and a special niece, Deborah Bibb (Dale) of Laurens.
Graveside services will be held Noon on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Donna Stroud.
The family will receive friends at Kennedy Mortuary from 10:30 to 11:30 AM on Monday, July 18, 2022.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice of Spartanburg, 905 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
