Joyce Benson Hellams - Laurens

Joyce Benson Hellams, age 79, of 1138 Church Street, and widow of James Floyd “Jim” Hellams, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late George Washington and Mary Emma Beard Benson. Mrs. Hellams was a retired teacher with 35 years of service at Faith Christian School. She was also a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Lorna H. Pugh and husband David of Laurens, Teresa H. Nichols of Laurens, and James Floyd Hellams, II, of Blythewood; sister, Mildred Starnes and husband Martin of Mountville; grandchildren, John Brandon Pugh and wife Stephanie, Lauren Pugh Willis and husband James, Lindsay Pugh Jackson and husband Cory, and Zachariah Logan Pugh; and great-grandchildren, Braylee, Briggston, Mahkynzie, Kamron, Ethan, Aiden, Xander, Zayne, Avarie, and Raelin.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Ann Benson; and an infant brother.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Pastor William Cole.
To contact the family please contact her granddaughter Lauren at 864-871-4502.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1607 Highway 221 South, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.