Joyce Flinchum Furr died at the age of 87 on Monday, March 8, 2021. She died peacefully in Clinton, SC with her daughters at her side.
She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1950, in Charlotte, NC and of Kings Business College. For many years, she worked as a bookkeeper for Flinchum Fixture Co., and served as the Treasurer and Secretary of the company.
Her riches in life were her friendships. She treasured both long-time friends, as well as new friends she made among residents and staff at the Clinton Presbyterian Community, where she lived the last 4 1/2 years of her life, and among the members of Providence ARP Church.
She was known for her great wit, easy conversation, and gracious hospitality. Her happiest days were spent with family and friends celebrating holidays, birthdays, and any other excuse for a gathering. She was an avid reader and loved to play cards, often hosting friends for lively games of Hand and Foot.
A member of South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, in Charlotte, NC, she was a life-long Presbyterian, active in Presbyterian Women and in fellowship groups and Bible studies.
She loved her family, daughter Cheryl Keller and her husband Stephen Keller; daughter Tricia Wilburn and her late husband Buford Wilburn; grandchildren Bryan Keller, Laura Wilburn and her fiancé Ben Taylor, Meredith Haynes and her husband Connor Haynes; her great-grandchildren, Kaleigh, Sadie and Caden Haynes; her brother Hoytt Flinchum and his wife Laura Flinchum; and her nephew Brett Flinchum, his wife Rebecca Benton, and their daughters India and Grace Flinchum.
Joyce will be interred at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC at a future date. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Clinton Presbyterian Community and Hospice of Laurens County for their exceptional kindness and service. Joyce’s final wish was to be remembered by family and friends through anonymous random acts of kindness.